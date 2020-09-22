Valley business owner gets stolen bounce houses back

A Valley woman who was the victim of a stolen bounce house ring has gotten her stuff back.

Kayla Crow, the owner of Arizona Jolly Jumpers, decided she wasn’t going to just be a victim and helped track down the suspects and get them arrested.

Earlier this month Crow came up with a plan to find the bounce house thieves that led her all the way to New Mexico. The private investigator she hired came up with a sting operation to help Crow get her stolen bounce house equipment back.

“It feels great to know we have it back. It was brand new we had just gotten it in March,” says Crow.

Deputies say the suspects rented thousands of dollars worth of bounce houses from Crow, then took off with them in a U-Haul last month. Crow actually followed the suspects from a park in Surprise to Scottsdale until losing them. But tips on social media lead her to Albuquerque where the PI she hired set up the sting.

Albuquerque deputies arrested 37-year-old Alicia Broomfield of Kansas and Quantin Mcintosh of Colorado and charged with embezzlement charges.

Crow is now back in Phoenix after driving all the way to Albuquerque to get her stuff back. But deputies gave her one caveat.

“They told us we had to empty out the entire U-Haul,” says Crow. She says she found other stolen bounce house equipment in the U-Haul. She is returning them to the valley bounce house owners they belong to.