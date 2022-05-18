Accident almost halts Valley couple's wedding

Now he has about $86,000 in medical bills, and no health insurance.

PHOENIX — A Valley man isn't letting burn injuries stop him from marrying his fiancée, even if he has to wheel down the aisle.

23-year-old Keeve Crosby was two weeks away from marrying Taylor Buffelen when a cooking fire started in her apartment.

"He went over to move the pot that had the oil in it, and when he went over there, it burst into flames," said Buffelen.

Crosby suffered third-degree burns on his legs and hands and is getting a skin graft.

Buffelen said he was left with about $86,000 of medical bills.

"That's like two years of income," said Buffelen.

Crosby doesn't have health insurance since the benefits at his new job haven't kicked in yet. In April, he started a new job as a cement truck driver.

"It's scary," said Buffelen.

Despite still healing from his injuries, Crosby decided to go through with the planned wedding on Saturday.

"To have someone who loves me this much… I've never been more sure about anything. Ever," said Buffelen.

The couple still doesn't know how they will pay Crosby's medical bill or when Crosby will be able to return to work.

"We thought we were being proactive, then this happened," said Buffelen.

The couple has a GoFundMe up for medical expenses.

What do I do if I have a gap in health insurance?

Many people starting a new job have to wait a period of time for benefits to kick in. There are ways to cover that gap with health insurance from COBRA or the healthcare marketplace, which is a federal program.

