9-year-old Valley boy passes away after getting hit by car

PHOENIX — A Valley family is in mourning after a car hit and killed nine-year-old Matthew Calles. The car hit him while he was crossing near 36th Street and Thomas Road in Phoenix.

“That’s going to be the hardest part. Not waking up in the morning and getting them ready for school, hearing him with his brothers,” says Rosa Seanez, Calles’ grandma, through tears.

Matthew’s brothers are wearing matching necklaces with his name on them. They say they will remember him by the things he left behind.

One of them is his treasured box of seashells.

“He loved the outdoors anything to do with nature, pine cones,” says Seanez.

Matthew was the youngest of four boys. Police say he wasn’t using a crosswalk when he was hit.

Ever since he was a baby his brothers watched over him. Now they say the roles are reversed.

“I hope he looks after me. I love him very much,” says his older brother Marcus.

The family’s main focus right now is getting the money together to hold a funeral for Matthew.