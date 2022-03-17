Valley bars celebrate St. Patrick's Day without COVID restrictions

Thursday, places like Tim Finnegan’s in Glendale, Padre Murphy’s in Phoenix, and Rosie McCaffrey’s downtown made their big holiday count after two years of COVID-19.

PHOENIX — Dave Gill walks the perimeter of his Irish bar, making sure his customers have everything they need.

"You guys all good? You need change?" he asks as he makes his way throughout the crowd.

It has been two years since many Irish bars in the Valley could profit off of the biggest day of their year.

Gill is part of the ownership group that owns Padre Murphy’s and Tim Finnegans. He said an Irish bar can make a month’s worth of revenue in just one day.

“The NFL has the Super Bowl, well this is the Super Bowl for an Irish bar,” Gill said.

It was on St. Patrick’s Day in 2020 that Padre Murphy’s went ahead with its 27th annual event and got shut down while the event was in progress. City of Phoenix restrictions prevented the pub from having a party at all in 2021, but on Thursday the place was packed, inside and out, as green-clad revelers returned to drink their annual pint of Guinness.

Tim Finnegan’s was able to have a limited party in 2021, but the City of Glendale required masks to be worn indoors. Thursday there were no capacity limits and no mask requirements, and business was great, according to Gill.

“It’s our whole year,” Gill said. “It catapults us through the rest of the year.”

It’s not just the owners that benefit, either. Gill said he had to hire 50 additional staffers at Padre Murphy’s and 30 additional staffers at Tim Finnegan’s. Each pub had live music and drinks in the parking lot, allowing for additional capacity and revenue.

It felt like “normal” again.

“I don’t think we’re 100% there. People are still a little weary, but It’s getting there, and we’re excited about it,” Gill said.

