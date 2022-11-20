'I wish it weren’t true': Valley barber killed in Avondale shooting remembered as a man of family, faith and fun.

Gabriel Sotelo gained a reputation across the Valley and country as a skilled barber. He leaves behind a wife and four children.

AVONDALE, Ariz — Using his shears, scissors, and blades to turn heads into masterpieces, Gabriel Sotelo gained fans and customers across the Valley and country.

“His work ethic was excellent. He was hands down the best barber in the state,” Christian Pierceall said.

“He was a local kid from the East side of Phoenix, not just here, but nationwide how good of a barber he was," adds Christopher Holden.

His studio at the corner of 55th Street and Bell Road where the magic came to life, now sits empty as a hard new reality sets in for family, friends and customers.

“I wish it weren’t true. I’m going to miss him until the day I die,” Pierceall said.

Sotelo was shot and killed while in his car during an incident in Avondale on Saturday afternoon.

Avondale police say that 29-year-old Raymond Pipkin was driving in a car around 1 p.m. on I-10 in Avondale and shot at two vehicles.

Pipkin then exited the freeway and continued to shoot at multiple vehicles, causing several collisions near Avondale Boulevard, between I-10 and Encanto Boulevard.

Pipkin later crashed into a motorcyclist at Encanto and attempted to flee on foot but was apprehended.

In total, six victims were injured during the shootings and crashes. Three people, including Sotelo, were shot.

On Sunday, devastated customers were left saddened and stunned by the news and left candles, flowers, and other mementos outside his studio.

“He was probably one of the funniest dudes you would ever want to know. If you got to know him, you know he would want to clown all day. But, he was also a man of deep faith. I don’t know anyone who believed in Jesus as much as he did,” Holden said.

The two became friends years ago while working at another shop in the Valley. He says they quickly bonded over their love of cuts and family.

“I’m devastated for his kids and his wife. I’m just a friend and I’m hurt. I can’t begin to feel what they’re going through,” Holden adds.

Pierceall says Sotelo was the kind of friend everyone needed.

He says Sotelo’s reputation inspired other barbers to improve their craft. He also says Sotelo was kind and if you were a friend had your back.

“Trying to accept this is just something all of us are struggling with right now.

As they try to make sense of the new reality, one without Gabriel, the only question they have now is why.

"You took away a loving father, and someone who meant a lot to this community." I wish you could take back what you did...but I know it's not going to happen," Pierceall said.



Sotello leaves behind a wife and four children.

Funeral arrangements are pending, but a GoFundMe page has been set up to help his family.

