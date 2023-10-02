As the national sports scene breathes life into the Valley, Arizonans are also being given new chances at life, working those events

Etc. By Emily is a staffing agency that connects people who are in recovery and re-establishing their lives with paying jobs, while they get back on their feet.

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — Arizona is expecting unprecedented economic boosts with major events descending into the Valley this week. One local company getting that big boost is also doing life-changing work, connecting people who are starting their lives over, with jobs they desperately need.

The event industry behind all of the over the top Super Bowl and WM Phoenix Open parties is making sure Arizonans and our visitors have the time of their lives. For some of the workers, it's also opening new doors for them that had almost all but closed.

So as the big events breathe life into the Valley, Arizonans are also taking new chances at life behind the scenes at those events.

Emily Sadler is the founder of Etc. By Emily. Her company staffs several of the Valley events.

“We do have teams all over the Valley, from the Open to State Farm to venues like Warehouse 215,” Sadler said.

Sadler's company is run differently than most. Joining starts with an interview twist.

“Mine says do you have a felony? We don’t judge," Sadler said. "And it has a smiley face and I really mean that. We don’t. But they do have to tell us because they go through background checks.”

Etc. By Emily bridges the gap for Arizonans having a hard time finding work. The staffing agency connects people in recovery and re-establishing their lives with paying jobs, while they put their lives back together.

“We also have them come in to get their paychecks every Wednesday into the coffee shop," Sadler said. "And that is our way of checking how is their sobriety going. How are they doing? I feel like it’s really important that we see their face every week.”

Sadler shares empathy and a common ground with many of her team members, which is a database of about 900 people.

“I’m 15 years sober, and when I got sober I was a single mom on food stamps with very little education and not a whole lot of hope in that area,” Sadler said.

Sadler turning that lack of hope into a successful company and resources for Arizonans in recovery.

“If we put people in uniforms and help them feel good about themselves the amount of shine and confidence they get is amazing,” Sadler said.

She also started "All the Way Up," a non-profit assisting her team with housing, transportation and other supports they may need.

“I don’t know one person on this planet who isn’t struggling or recovering or should be recovering from something, to help people have the understanding and love that’s needed," Sadler said. "There isn’t one person on the planet who isn’t struggling.”

It's support Sadler openly offers so these second chances taken at life don't just stop here, but turn into a daily routine.

Etc. By Emily also has admin and human resources that check in with her team to make sure they're not only staying employed, but also getting through recovery.

