PHOENIX, Ariz — Streets in downtown Phoenix shut down Wednesday morning for local agencies to train on how they'd respond in a domestic terrorist attack.

The exercise was a demonstration and training for the 2019 National Homeland Security Conference being held at the Phoenix Convention Center this week.

The scenario involved police following a truck because they had intel domestic terrorists were behind the wheel, believing they were going to attack nearby buildings acting as hospitals.

Agencies brought in police cruisers, helicopters with SWAT members on board, a robot, and hazmat crews among other resources.

All of it was part of the demonstration to show implemented training and tools local agencies use.

"We have to work together because at large scale events it takes so many resources," Capt. Rob McDade with Phoenix Fire Department said.

Skills the agencies learned at previous conferences were on display during the exercise. The key for the exercise was police and fire working together to stop a threat and protect the community.

"We want to get it right," Sgt. Wence Arevalo with Glendale Police Department SWAT said. "We understand that when these things happen, lives are in danger."

It's not just Valley agencies showing off. The people gathered at the conference from around the country hoped to improve.

"To be able to talk to different people who have responded to these situations and have trained for these situations, and get different perspectives and share ideas is a great opportunity to do that," Arevalo said.

"We learn from that, we build from that if we think we've learned everything, we're sadly mistaken," McDade said.