A little girl is fighting for her life after a deadly crash killed her father.

Olive Lyons was critically injured in the accident.

She was rushed to Cardon's Children's Medical Center where her family says she had two emergency surgeries within the first 48 hours.

Since then, she has had several more, and her family says more still are scheduled in the future.

Among her injuries, Olive has three cracked vertebra and a severely damaged kidney.

The crash happened on Thursday, Oct. 4, near Higley Road and Main Street.

Mesa Police say Olive's father, Kent, was behind the wheel when he struck a curb, losing control of the car and hitting a pole.

The Lyons family says Olive and her father, Kent, were best friends.

They started a Gofundme page to help pay for Olive's medical expenses.

