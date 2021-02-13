Valentine’s Day has special meaning for a Valley husband and wife

A Valley couple knows the true meaning of love by saving lives through the gift of organ donation.

PHOENIX — In 1997 Damian Paige donated a kidney to a friend in need. He learned that he was a “universal donor” because of his -blood type.

At the time, he was the first non-relative to donate a kidney at that hospital.

“It just turned out that I was a match and I was able to help out. It wasn’t no other particular reason other than to help out a friend," Paige said.

But about two years ago Damian started to not feel well. A routine visit to his doctor confirmed the worse, his kidney was failing.

The kidney failure Paige experienced was not related to his prior organ donation. Prior to the diagnosis, he had considered himself healthy, aside from slightly elevated blood pressure and having gained a few pounds. Damian had to go on dialysis almost immediately for almost six hours a day every other day.

“It was tough for everybody, it was really intense,” Damian said.

Before he could have the surgery, Paige had to improve his overall health. That meant lots of dieting and exercise.

”I was in awe of him," his wife, Lisa said.

Damian had lost more than 100 pounds in 14 months.

Once he was physically fit for the operation, Paige only waited six weeks before his prayers were answered.

“In addition to Damian’s hard work to get to where he is today, his wife Lisa has been an incredible source of support. Watching their love throughout the process has been inspiring” Paige’s transplant coordinator at St. Joseph’s, Gabe Quiroz, said.

St. Joseph’s kidney transplant program opened in 2014 and Damian was the 100th patient to receive a kidney transplant.

“I felt like it was good karma coming back, for a good deed," Paige said.

A hobby machinist and outdoor enthusiast, Paige says he is looking forward to a normal life again. Lisa say’s they’ll be doing a “COVID” free Valentine weekend by ordering take out and watching movies.