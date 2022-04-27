You can stay at Arizona's largest hotel in Glendale starting in 2023

Some of the amenities include a 360-degree concert stage, 13 restaurants, a wedding chapel, a spa and a 400-foot tethered balloon for guests to look out at the city.

GLENDALE, Ariz. — There may not be any ocean-front property in Arizona, but starting in 2023, tourists and "stay-cationers" will find an island paradise in Glendale.

With more than 1,200 luxury suites and hotel rooms, "Caribbean-blue water" and a 52,000 square-foot island, VAI Resort is set to become the largest hotel in Arizona.

The upcoming resort is expected to be completed in late spring 2023 and will be located across the street from State Farm Stadium in the West Valley. It's expected to be a "water oasis to the desert" filled with white sand beaches, officials said.

Some of the things guests will find at the resort will be a 360-degree concert stage, 13 restaurants, a wedding chapel, a spa and a 400-foot tethered balloon for guests to look out over the Valley, according to a release from resort officials.

The resort's "private island" will also be the largest man-made island in the U.S. and will be a center point for the 60-acre entertainment resort.

“As most Arizona residents head out of state in the hot summer months, VAI Resort will bring the beach and refreshing water to their backyard,” said Grant Fisher, President of VAI Resort. “There will be no need to go anywhere else!”

Along with that, officials added that VAI Resort will also be the home of the first Mattel Adventures Park.

The resort project was previously announced as Crystal Lagoons before changing ownership and officials said the hotel is expected to bring 1,800 jobs to the city of Glendale.

12 News on YouTube