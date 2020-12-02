CHANDLER, Ariz. — A Chandler veteran has been trying to bury her son's ashes in the National Memorial Cemetery of Arizona for more than two months, but she says the VA isn't allowing it.

Dawn Davis' 18-year-old son, Alexander Owens crashed his car in North Carolina back in November and died on impact.

Alexander's body was cremated and his ashes were split between his divorced parents.

"We are the ones experiencing the loss and we deserve to have, to make those choices," Davis said.

Both Davis and her ex-husband, Jason Owens served in the military. Owens wants his portion of the ashes buried in Salisbury National Cemetery in North Carolina and Davis wants the ashes she has buried at National Memorial Cemetary of Arizona.

"If I wanted, I could have put him in a private cemetery or whatever, but no, I want him in the national cemetery," Davis said, "because I love my country and all of my family has sacrificed for this country, and Alex loved America."

According to the VA's National Cemetery Administration, website spouses and dependents of veterans can be buried in a national cemetery with their veteran, even if the spouse or dependent dies before the veteran does.

Davis made calls but was told either she or her ex-husband could use their benefit, but not both.

"I feel kind of angry because I feel like, 'Is this what we get?'" Davis said.

When 12 News asked the VA about this situation, they sent a statement with a similar sentiment that they told Davis.

"Our deepest condolences go out to the family for their loss.

Any time a Veteran or family member has a concern, we reach out to them directly, and VA will be reaching out to the parents in this case to explain their options moving forward.

VA recognizes that family members may wish to share portions of their loved ones cremated remains, however only one portion may be inurned in a VA national cemetery, as individuals eligible for VA burial benefits are permitted one burial plot or columbarium burial space."