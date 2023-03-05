PD: UTV accident in Apache Junction leaves woman dead, 3 men injured

Apache Junction police believe that all four people involved were intoxicated.

APACHE JUNCTION, Ariz. — A "UTV accident" in Apache Junction ended with a woman dead and three men injured overnight on Sunday, the Apache Junction Police Department said on Facebook.

According to reports, the crash happened just after midnight off Granada Avenue in Apache Junction.

The driver of the vehicle, a 26-year-old woman, was killed in the crash. The other people on the UTV, three men around the same age, were injured.

It's unknown how badly they were hurt right now.

Police said that the investigation is still underway, but alcohol played a part in the crash. Authorities believe that all four people involved were intoxicated.

Police did not release the identity of any of the victims.

This is a developing story and details are subject to change. Stay with 12News as we continue to update this article with new information.

