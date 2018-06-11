TEMPE, Ariz — UPS employee Richard Rowe, 24, is on the road to recovery after he was allegedly shot three times by a man on meth.

Early Tuesday morning, police found Rowe was badly wounded outside a UPS property in Tempe where he works. He was shot three times, including the left side of his spine and on his left forearm. He survived.

Rowe's family says he has been in surgeries to remove the bullets but is going to finish recovering in a rehab center.

“I just want everyone to know that my brother had no ties between the shooter. My brother has a heart of gold and was friends with everyone who walked his path. He is a huge believer of God and God was truly with him on that day,” said Alexis Rowe in a text message to 12 News.

Alexis is Richard’s sister and says he has been working for UPS as a loader for the trucks for about one year and three months.

Police say the man who allegedly shot Rowe is 29-year-old Luis Humberto Perez-Gonzales.

According to court documents. Perez-Gonzales admitted he was smoking meth the morning he allegedly fired shots, took-off on a high-speed pursuit and crashed the SUV he was driving.

Court documents reveal the suspect is from out of state and has no ties to Arizona. Officers found a handgun in the vehicle the suspect was driving.

Perez-Gonzales has a status conference Nov. 6 and a preliminary hearing November 8th.

Richard’s family and friends have created a GoFundMe page to help with medical expenses and to cover for the time he will be out of work.