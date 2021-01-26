Bodycam shows suspect’s deadly encounter with Phoenix police

The suspect was shot and killed by police as he was holding a baby.

PHOENIX — Disclaimer: This video contains graphic content. Viewer discretion is advised.

A 911 call to report a man and woman fighting ends with someone dead in downtown Phoenix. The suspect was shot and killed by police as he was holding a baby.

On Friday, the Phoenix Police Department released body-worn camera footage of the January 9th incident. In it, you can hear responding officers ask the suspect, 37-year-old Paul Bolden, to put a gun down before one officer shoots him.

Phoenix police say that Bolden was pointing the gun at his son when he was shot. But the view of him is obstructed in the video police provided. Callers told police Bolden was shooting at people while holding the boy.

Investigators say they found bullet holes at multiple nearby businesses. His son wasn’t injured.

An internal and criminal investigation is in the works. The officer that shot Bolden is still on patrol. The county attorney’s office will review the findings to determine if officers would face charges.