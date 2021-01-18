Unity ArtWalk educates Arizonans about diversity in unique way

There are more than 100 exhibitions on the Unity ArtWalk. Each represent this year’s theme: "A Visual Journey of Diversity, Culture and Equity.”

PHOENIX — For the past 17 years, various East Valley cities have come together to celebrate diversity and culture at Tempe Town Lake.

But due to the COVID-19 pandemic, they couldn't hold an event like normal this year. But they also didn't want to cancel it, as the need for unity is greater than ever.

"What does it look like when we can't get together? What does it look like to still bring unity in such a divided moment, but also in a moment where we need strengthening?" asked Jonae Harrison, the equity and inclusion manager with the city of Tempe.

"That's where the Unity ArtWalk evolved."

There are more than 100 exhibitions that can be discovered on the Unity ArtWalk. Each of the pieces represent this year’s theme: "A Visual Journey of Diversity, Culture and Equity.”

“How do they personally view diversity in our beautiful cities? Some of it's heart wrenching, some of it's hard to see, but some of it is also inspirational and it helps us think about where we've been but also where we're going,” said Harrison.

The art walk includes photos, performances, sculptures and murals.

They are educational and empowering, like this one by Such Styles behind Serrano's Mexican Restaurant in Chandler.

Such Styles describes his mural. “I'm calling that a masterpiece because every element of it is involvement of the family and their journey of course into the country and what they've established here in the community in Chandler.”

Most of the featured art is outside, allowing for social distancing.

The art walk also encourages you to explore areas of the Valley you might not have been to before.

“You don't have to just stay in your own city, you can go next door and look at things you've never seen before,” said Harrison.