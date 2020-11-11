United States Marine Corps celebrates 245 years of service

The pandemic has forced the Marines to scale down its birthday celebration to virtual events, but that has not affected the feelings of pride.

PHOENIX — November 10 marks the 245th birthday of the United States Marine Corps. If you’ve ever met a Marine, you know there is a lot of pride in the corps.

“I was in college. I just didn’t like where I was in life and decided I would use the Marine Corps as a steppingstone. For a brighter future for myself,” said Sargent Alvin Pujols.

Seven years later, Sgt. Alvin Pujols is still serving his country.

“I can assist in so many ways just being in the Marines. Whether it be through humanitarian assistance. Whether we’re supporting operations in different parts of the world,” said Pujols.

The Sargent spent his first four years as a combat correspondent.

“I was able to showcase what the Marines are. So, I was able to go out take pictures and videos and highlight what it is Marines do in all these countries that we are in,” said Pujols.

