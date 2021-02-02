United Food Bank looking for more volunteers in the Valley

The organization is asking for volunteers to assist with sorting food donations and packing emergency food bags.

PHOENIX — If you're searching for volunteer opportunities in the Valley, United Food Bank is looking for help.

Volunteers are essential workers for the organization when it comes to distributing food assistance to those who need it. According to a release from United Food Bank, the Volunteer Center relies on around 200 people each week to staff two-hour volunteer shifts to sort food donations and pack emergency food bags.

Fifty volunteers are also needed to help cover 4-hour shifts at weekly food distributions. Workplace groups were a big source of volunteers for the organization, but many businesses have not returned to volunteering since the COVID-19 outbreak began. This led to an ongoing challenge to fill volunteer spots.

VOLUNTEERS NEEDED: United Food Bank is in need of individuals, families and groups who love to help their community while having fun!



Go to https://t.co/e0y6LoVDIR to learn more or to sign up! pic.twitter.com/PHmEsAqeuN — United Food Bank (@UnitedFoodBank) January 25, 2021