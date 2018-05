GOODYEAR, Ariz. – Gameday Sports Arizona is going through a membership hike.

The organization started last year and had 1,100 young players sign up. There are currently more than 300 active players and 50 are girls.

The coed league teaches the basics of flag football as well as life lessons and is open to ages 5-13.

They have fall registration open and a summer tournament taking place at Grand Canyon University.

To sign your kid up, visit the Gameday Sports Arizona website.

© 2018 KPNX