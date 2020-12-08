Union Pacific will bear entire cost of rebuilding tracks, bridge in Tempe after derailment

The cause of the derailment is still under investigation, along with another Union Pacific train derailment in the exact same spot back in June.

TEMPE, Ariz. — After a July 29 train derailment on a bridge over Tempe Town Lake, railroad company Union Pacific announced it will pay for the entire cost of the bridge reconstruction.

Additionally, Union Pacific will pay for the rebuilding of the roadway, Rio Salado Parkway, where a portion of the railroad bridge collapsed.

The Arizona Corporation Commission made the announcement Wednesday, saying it approved Union Pacific's emergency application to reconstruct an existing grade-separated crossing of the Union Pacific Railroad at Rio Salado Parkway.

Once the overpass is complete, the roadway will also be reconstructed and put back in service. Union Pacific is working with the City of Tempe on specifications.

A portion of the bridge was demolished on Aug. 2 due to significant damage.

The cause of the derailment is still under investigation, along with another Union Pacific train derailment in the exact same spot back in June.

The Union Pacific emergency claims line is 1-877-877-2567, option 1, for any affected residents who feel they incurred costs as a result of the demolition.