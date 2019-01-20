"A pretentious oval Euro-style 0.5k sticker that you can attach to your rear windshield to show everyone what a badass you are" is included.

You've heard of a 5K, which is 3.1 miles. This is a 0.5K, which is 0.3 miles.

This is the second "run" hosted by PHX Fray with Scottsdale Nights. It will be held Saturday, Jan. 26 in Old Town Scottsdale.

It's $49.05. You must register before the event. Features of this event celebrating a triumph of the human body:

• Pizza at the start line

• Medical station on the course with Barbie band-aids

• A beer, two shots and champagne included with registration

• "Shotgun" start with popping balloons

• Race bib

• Sweatband

• T-shirt (for those who registered by Jan. 7)

• 0.5K sticker

• VIPs get perks like extra pizza, a golf cart to ride on the course, line skipping privileges, Gatorade, and a gold star

Check-in starts at 11 with the race beginning after the pizza is handed out at 3 p.m.

Learn more and register here.