A $4.3 million lottery ticket sold in Mesa will expire if it's left unclaimed

If the lottery ticket isn't claimed by Oct. 24, the jackpot will expire.

MESA, Ariz. — If you played the lottery in April and bought a ticket in Mesa, you might want to double check your tickets.

According to officials, "The Pick" jackpot from a drawing in April is set to expire on Oct. 24. A lucky player recently hit the jackpot, winning $4.3 million. Once claimed, the winner can take the jackpot as an annuity or for the $2.15 million cash value, before taxes.

Officials said the winning ticket matched all six numbers and was sold at the Safeway located at 1225 West Guadalupe Road in Mesa.

The winning numbers from The Pick's drawing on April 27 are: 9, 13, 18, 29, 32, 34

Again, the winning ticket is still unclaimed and will expire on Oct. 24.

>> Download the 12News app for the latest local breaking news straight to your phone.

More ways to get 12News

On your phone: Download the 12News app for the latest local breaking news straight to your phone.

On your streaming device: Download 12News+ to your streaming device

The free 12News+ app from 12News lets users stream live events — including daily newscasts like "Today in AZ" and "12 News" and our daily lifestyle program, "Arizona Midday"—on Roku and Amazon Fire TV.

12News+ showcases live video throughout the day for breaking news, local news, weather and even an occasional moment of Zen showcasing breathtaking sights from across Arizona.

On social media: Find us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube.

12News on YouTube