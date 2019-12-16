Uber is threatening to end service to and from Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport in 2020 if the city council votes to increase a tax imposed on rideshare companies.

In a letter dated Dec. 13 to the city's aviation services director James Bennett, Uber spokesman Chris Garcia said the company will be forced to stop operations at Sky Harbor in January if the city council approves a ground transportation fee structure recommended by the airport.

"We sincerely hope you are willing to reconsider your position so that we can continue to serve our shared customers and provide access to reliable rides from PHX as we’ve done for the last seven years," part of the letter read.

The Phoenix City Council initially approved in October to raise the fee of getting a rideshare to or from the airport to $4 each way in 2020.

The rate would increase by 25 cents each year, reaching $5 by 2024.

Right now, riders pay a $2.66 fee only when they get picked up.

The city argued the new fees would help encourage the use of the Sky Train and ease congestion at the airport's pick-up and drop-off curbs.

The city council voted 7-2 to approve the fee increase on Oct. 16, but will consider the fee increase again on Wednesday.

It was not immediately known why the council needed to revote.