Federal investigators say the autonomous Uber SUV that struck and killed a woman in Tempe in March spotted the woman about six seconds before hitting her, but didn't stop because emergency braking was disabled.

In a preliminary report on the crash, the National Transportation Safety Board said Thursday that emergency braking maneuvers are not enabled while Uber's cars are under computer control, because it reduces the potential for erratic behavior.

Instead, Uber relies on a human backup driver to intervene. The system, however, is not designed to alert the driver.

In the March crash, the driver began steering less than a second before impact but didn't brake until less than a second after impact.

A video of the crash showed the driver looking down just before the woman was hit.

RELATED: Video shows moments leading up to fatal Uber self-driving crash

Uber announced it would be "winding down" is self-driving operations in Arizona.

An Uber spokesperson released a statement Wednesday saying:

We’re committed to self-driving technology, and we look forward to returning to public roads in the near future. In the meantime, we remain focused on our top-to-bottom safety review, having brought on former NTSB Chair Christopher Hart to advise us on our overall safety culture.

Uber said it would not be shutting down its self-driving operations entirely, instead it will be "doubling down" on efforts in Pittsburgh and San Francisco.

12 News contributed to this report

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.