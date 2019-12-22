Editor's note: The above video is from a Dec. 18 newscast.

PHOENIX - Uber will stop operations at Phoenix Sky Harbor Airport sometime next month, the company said in a statement sent to 12 News.

This means Uber drivers will no longer be picking up or dropping off at the airport.

This comes days after the Phoenix City Council voted to is raise fees charged to ride-hailing companies at the airport despite Uber and Lyft threatening to stop curbside operations.

The item passed 7-2 on Wednesday.

Uber's full statement is below:

“We are disappointed the Phoenix City Council has chosen to once again hand down a fee increase on the most popular form of transportation at Phoenix Sky Harbor: ridesharing. Our riders and drivers should not be treated as a piggybank to fill the Airport’s budget holes. This fee unfairly penalizes those who rely on ridesharing to get to or from PHX by asking them to bear a disproportionate

share of costs associated with the Sky Train. On behalf of the riders and

drivers who rely on Uber, we cannot accept a partnership that unfairly burdens

our shared passengers. Uber will cease operations at Phoenix Sky Harbor Airport next month.”

The measure approved Wednesday increases the fee at Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport from $2.66 to $4 per pickup starting Feb. 1.

A $4 fee also will be charged for drop-offs.

The council voted 7-2 on Oct. 16 to raise the fees ride-hailing companies pay the city, but the decision was declared void because of a clerical error.

Uber and Lyft threatened to stop their operations at Sky Harbor International Airport if the council approves the increase.

There was no immediate word from Uber and Lyft about whether they will make good on their threats.

A commission recommended the increase after a study showed airports in many other cities charge ride-hailing companies more to drop off and pick up passengers.

Lyft also threatened to pull out of Sky Harbor Airport but the company has not yet announced a decision since the council vote.