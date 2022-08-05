Tyler Moldovan takes new step toward recovery, much earlier than doctors expected

Tyler's doctors reportedly thought this point in the recovery process would come much later or never at all, Chelsea Moldovan said.

PHOENIX — Editor's note: The above video aired before Tyler's trach was removed.

A Phoenix police officer shot eight times eight months ago is continuing his recovery faster than doctors predicted.

Officer Tyler Moldovan's trach, a device that provided a direct airway through his neck, was removed on Monday, Moldovan's wife, Chelsea, said in an Instagram post. His doctors reportedly thought the removal would come much later or never at all.

The officer was released from rehab two months ago, but has already made strides in his recovery effort. The next steps in his recovery process include keeping the trach's previous insertion site infection-free while it heals.

Tyler has undergone months of recovery after sustaining severe injuries during a shooting on Dec. 14, 2021. He wasn't expected to survive his injuries and was put on life support not long after.

Essa Williams allegedly shot Tyler several times as officers were searching for a suspicious person at an apartment complex near 19th Avenue and Camelback Road. Williams was arrested and is facing several felony charges.

