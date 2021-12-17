Tyler Moldovan has close ties to a Valley church; Now, they're ralling for him as he fights for his life

Tyler Moldovan was shot 8 times Tuesday morning, months after becoming a Phoneix police officer.

PHOENIX — Phoenix Police Officer Tyler Moldovan remains on life support in the hospital Thursday after being shot in the line of duty early Tuesday morning.

Family friends said they are hoping a miracle might save his life.

"He was the perfect child," Cornel Avram, pastor at the Happy Valley Romanian Pentecostal Church, said.

"Tyler is an all-American kid,” Claud Olar, a church member, said. “Very well behaved, hard-working. He's the son you want to have.”

Moldovan's father is the church's treasurer. A family and community watched Moldovan grow up, first serving God and then the community.

In March, the 22-year-old became a Phoenix police officer. This May, he became a husband.

However, on Tuesday he would be shot 8 times while checking out reports of cars driving erratically near 15th Avenue and Camelback.

”I saw him on Sunday night and to hear about it Tuesday morning...it was a total shock,” Olar said.

Friday, the Phoenix Law Enforcement Association will hold a fundraiser to support the family.

The event will take place at PLEA headquarters from 10 am to 10 pm. All donations will go towards the family.

