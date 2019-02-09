Two drivers were arrested in two separate wrong-way driving incidents on Valley freeways early Monday morning, according to the Arizona Department of Public Safety.

According to DPS, around 2:40 a.m. a wrong-way driver was reporting traveling southbound in the northbound lanes of Loop 101 near Bell Road.

DPS said the vehicle nearly hit troopers traveling northbound near Olive Avenue. Arizona Department of Transportation personnel tracked the vehicle after it left the freeway.

The vehicle was eventually stopped on Northern Avenue. The driver was arrested for driving under the influence, DPS said. No injuries or crashes were reported during this incident.

Around the same that incident was happening, DPS said the Buckeye Valley Fire Department reported they had stopped a wrong-way driver just before 3 a.m.

According to DPS, that driver was reportedly driving northbound in the southbound lanes of State Route 85 south of Interstate 10.

DPS said the vehicle was stopped by an ambulance driven by the BVFD. The driver was arrested for aggravated DUI.