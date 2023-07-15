Phoenix PD: Two women injured after unknown object explodes

Police said the incident happened Saturday at around noon, near 17th Drive and Van Buren Street.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

PHOENIX — Police are investigating an incident involving an explosion that left two women seriously injured, according to the Phoenix Police Department.

Police said the incident happened Saturday at around noon, near 17th Drive and Van Buren Street.

According to police, when the responding officer arrived at the scene, they found two women who were seriously injured.

"Preliminary information suggests that one of the women was handling an unknown object when it exploded causing the injuries to both women," police said.

According to police, injuries for both women have been hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police said the bomb squad was brought in to check for any additional explosives and found the area to be safe.

Detectives are still investigating what led up to the incident and what caused the explosion.

This is a developing story; additional details will be added as they become available.

Up to Speed

Catch up on the latest news and stories on the 12News YouTube channel. Subscribe today.

Watch 12News+ for free

You can now watch 12News content anytime, anywhere thanks to the 12News+ app!

The free 12News+ app from 12News lets users stream live events — including daily newscasts like "Today in AZ" and "12 News" and our daily lifestyle program, "Arizona Midday"—on Roku and Amazon Fire TV.

12News+ showcases live video throughout the day for breaking news, local news, weather and even an occasional moment of Zen showcasing breathtaking sights from across Arizona.

Users can also watch on-demand videos of top stories, local politics, I-Team investigations, Arizona-specific features and vintage videos from the 12News archives.

Roku: Add the channel from the Roku store or by searching for "12 News KPNX."

Amazon Fire TV: Search for "12 News KPNX" to find the free 12News+ app to add to your account, or have the 12News+ app delivered directly to your Amazon Fire TV through Amazon.com or the Amazon app.

More ways to get 12News

On your phone: Download the 12News app for the latest local breaking news straight to your phone.

On your streaming device: Download 12News+ to your streaming device

The free 12News+ app from 12News lets users stream live events — including daily newscasts like "Today in AZ" and "12 News" and our daily lifestyle program, "Arizona Midday"—on Roku and Amazon Fire TV.

12News+ showcases live video throughout the day for breaking news, local news, weather and even an occasional moment of Zen showcasing breathtaking sights from across Arizona.