PHOENIX - Two men were taken to the hospital with serious injuries suffered in an ATV crash on West Virginia Avenue Sunday, according to Phoenix PD.

Police say a 19-year-old man has life threatening injuries and an 18-year-old has serious, but non-life threatening injuries.

The two were possibly racing ATVs when one ATV, a Yamaha YFM70, made a right turn in front of the other, a Yamaha Raptor, causing a collision. Police said the Raptor went off the road and crashed into a stop sign in the North 65th Ave. and West Virginia Ave. intersection. Neither driver was wearing a helmet.

Impairment isn't believed to be a factor in the crash. Phoenix PD said this is an ongoing investigation.