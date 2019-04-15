A Maine man drove to Arizona to meet his blood relatives this weekend.

John Jones, 59, was given up for adoption at birth. When his birth mother changed her mind, she was told the baby had died. In reality, he had been adopted.

Decades later, Jones found his relatives online.

Saturday, he drove to Chandler to meet his half-sister, Lisa Rast.

They spent the day at her work, John Allen's Gym, where she is a personal trainer, then went to lunch.

Afterwards, John finally got to meet his birth mother.