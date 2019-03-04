There was a shooting involving the people in two cars and bystanders at a bus stop in Phoenix Wednesday afternoon.

The two people the bus stop were taken to the hospital. Police say they have non-life threatening injuries.

The incident happened at 51st Avenue and Indian School Road.

Two vehicles had some kind of altercation, and people got out of the vehicles and shots were fired.

The suspect fled and the two people hit by gunfire were taken to the hospital.

Indian School Road was closed at 51st Avenue.

Sky 12 showed there were several police units on scene after the incident.

MORE NEWS: DPS investigating trooper-involved shooting in Phoenix

In a separate incident, a Department of Public Safety trooper was involved in a shooting Wednesday morning. Few details were released on the circumstances of that incident.