FOUNTAIN HILLS, Ariz. — Two individuals were transported to a hospital after being pulled from a car that rolled-over into a house in Fountain Hills on Sunday, authorities said.

Rural Metro Fire Department responded to the vehicle rollover and found the two individuals with non-life threatening injuries on the car's roof, a PIO from the department said.

The car reportedly hit the back of another car, lost control and rolled into the garage of the house, Sgt. Calbert Gillett of the Maricopa County Police Department said.

Detectives are investigating on if speed and/or impairment were factors in the accident, police said.

