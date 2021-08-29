x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Valley

Two people in extremely critical condition following Avondale HAZMAT situation

Multiple fire agencies have responded to the situation at a commercial truck wash, officials said.
Credit: 12 News
Stay with 12 News and 12News.com for updates.

AVONDALE, Ariz. — Two men are in extremely critical condition following a serious hazardous materials situation at a commercial truck wash on Sunday afternoon. 

Fire and HAZMAT crews have responded to Danny's Truck Wash at 925 N. 101st Ave., in Avondale for a hazardous incident including multiple patients, officials said. 

Two adult males are inside the vault of a semi-truck container with a chemical substance, officials said. The substance has not been identified by crews at this time. 

Crews are currently preparing for entry. 

This is a developing story. 12 News will update as more information is provided. 

Up to Speed

Catch up on the latest news and stories on the 12 News YouTube channel. Subscribe today.

Related Articles