Two people in extremely critical condition following Avondale HAZMAT situation

Multiple fire agencies have responded to the situation at a commercial truck wash, officials said.

AVONDALE, Ariz. — Two men are in extremely critical condition following a serious hazardous materials situation at a commercial truck wash on Sunday afternoon.

Fire and HAZMAT crews have responded to Danny's Truck Wash at 925 N. 101st Ave., in Avondale for a hazardous incident including multiple patients, officials said.

Two adult males are inside the vault of a semi-truck container with a chemical substance, officials said. The substance has not been identified by crews at this time.

Crews are currently preparing for entry.

This is a developing story. 12 News will update as more information is provided.

