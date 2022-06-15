Two people die after being electrocuted by wires in Phoenix park

The two people were allegedly "trying to pull out" in-ground electrical wires when they were electrocuted, firefighters said.

PHOENIX — The bodies of two people were recovered at Rose Mofford Sports Complex in Phoenix after they had been electrocuted by in-ground wires, the Phoenix Fire Department said.

The two people, a man and a woman who have yet to be identified, were allegedly trying to pull out the wiring when they were electrocuted, the department said in a press release. The incident is now being investigated by the Phoenix Police Department.

Firefighters arrived at the scene and found the bodies next to exposed wiring, officials said. The firefighters worked with APS to shut off power to the area so it would be safe for them to evaluate the bodies.

Officials determined the bodies were beyond resuscitation efforts.

VERSIÓN EN ESPAÑOL: Mueren dos personas después de electrocutarse con cables en un parque de Phoenix

