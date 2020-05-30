Two people arrested after downtown Phoenix protests escalate

Both of the men were booked into the Maricopa County Jail.

PHOENIX — Two men were arrested Friday night after protests over the death of George Floyd escalated in downtown Phoenix, the Phoenix Police Department said.

The two men, 44-year-old Michael Lane and 36-year-old Andrew Givens, were both arrested at the site of the protests and charged with refusing to disperse from an unlawful assembly, among other charges.

Lane, who allegedly admitted to breaking the window of a police vehicle Thursday night and throwing a bottle Friday night, was also booked for rioting and criminal damage.