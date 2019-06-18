PHOENIX - Two pedestrians were killed after chain-reaction crashes near 52nd Street and McDowell Road Monday night, according to Phoenix police.

Police say around 8:30 p.m. officers were responding to an unrelated crash near 52nd and McDowell when a second crash happened. A Toyota Camry going eastbound on McDowell turned left in front of a Mercedes and the two cars collided in the intersection.

The crash caused the Mercedes to drive up onto the sidewalk, where it struck two pedestrians. The pedestrians were transported to the hospital where they were pronounced dead.

Two people in the Mercedes were taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The driver of the Toyota stayed at the scene and did not show signs of impairment, according to police.

The two female victims killed were identified as Deqa Osman, 46, and Jane Hurley, 36.