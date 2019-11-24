PHOENIX — Two people including a 15-year-old passenger have serious injuries after a car crashed into a tree early Sunday morning near Indian School Road and 35th Avenue.

Officers arrived on scene around 1:30 a.m. and found that the driver and passengers were removed from the vehicle with the help of witnesses.

Phoenix Police say the 24-year-old driver suffered minor injuries and showed signs of impairment and was processed for DUI.

A 15-year-old boy and 23-year-old man were transported to the hospital with serious injuries.

The 24-year-old female driver was processed for aggravated assault and aggravated DUI.