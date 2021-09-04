Two men ejected, in critical condition, after car crash in central Phoenix

Phoenix Fire Department said the two men crashed on I-10 near 7th Street.

PHOENIX — Two men have been hospitalized as trauma patients after being involved in a single-car crash that ejected both of them in central Phoenix Saturday morning.

Phoenix Fire Department officials said their car crashed on I-10 near 7th Street.

Officials said the two men were both ejected from their vehicle when fire crews arrived on the crash scene.

Phoenix fire said one of the men is in their late 20s and the other is in their early 30s. Both are in critical condition.

