Police investigating 2 men dead with 'obvious signs of trauma' in Phoenix

Officers responded to reports of a shooting near the intersection of 32nd and Roosevelt streets, but haven't confirmed the men died from gunshots.

PHOENIX — Phoenix police officers are investigating a suspected homicide where they found two dead men Monday evening, the city's police department said.

Officers were called to the scene near 32nd and Roosevelt streets around 5 p.m. to reports of a shooting, the department said. They said they found two dead men with "obvious signs of trauma" at the scene.

Police have not yet confirmed that the men died from gunshot wounds.

The department has yet to release the following information:

Identity of the victims

How the victims died

Whether a shooting has been confirmed at the scene

Whether there are any outstanding suspects

Phoenix Police Detectives are asking anyone with information to contact Phoenix police at 602-262-6141 or if individuals with information would like to remain anonymous, they can contact Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS or 480-TESTIGO for Spanish.

Up to Speed

Catch up on the latest news and stories on the 12 News YouTube channel. Subscribe today.

Arizona's Silent Witness program allows people to send in tips and share information about crimes happening within their local communities.

The program shares unsolved felony case information in multiple ways, including TV, radio and social media.

Anyone who has information on a crime or recognizes a suspect described by the program is asked to call 480-948-6377, go to the program's website online or download the Silent Witness app to provide a tip. The identity of anyone who submits a tip is kept anonymous.

Calls to Silent Witness are answered 24/7 by a live person and submitted tips are accepted at all times. Submitted tips are then sent to the detective(s) in charge of the specific case.