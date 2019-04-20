PHOENIX — Two children were injured after an ATV crash Saturday afternoon in south Phoenix near 16th Avenue and Broadway officials said.

Phoenix police said the two kids were driving an ATV and hit a parked car.

Phoenix Fire said the the children are 9 and 10 years old and have serious injuries. The two kids were rushed to a nearby emergency room.

The current condition of the two children is unknown at this time, we will update this story with new information when it becomes available.

The investigation of this incident is ongoing and will be handled by Phoenix police.