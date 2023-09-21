2 people injured in 2-car crash in Glendale

GLENDALE, Ariz. — A two-car crash in Glendale on Thursday afternoon left two people injured, police said.
Officers responded to the scene near 67th and Glendale avenues for a two-car crash that was “intersection related,” according to the Glendale Police Department.
Two people from one of the cars were transported to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries, police said. The driver of the second car was not transported to the hospital.
According to Glendale police, the intersection of 67th and Glendale avenues will be closed in all directions for several hours.
Police recommend using 59th Avenue, 75th Avenue, Northern Avenue and Bethany Home Road as alternative routes.
The identities of the victims were not immediately released.
Authorities continue the investigation into what led up to the crash.
This is a developing story.
