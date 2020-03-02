PHOENIX — Two hikers were rescued by Phoenix, Tempe and Scottsdale firefighters after becoming stranded on Sunday, according to Phoenix Fire Department.

The hikers became stranded by the amphitheater area near Papago Mountain and dialed 911 to contact authorities.

According to authorities, the technical rescue team had to utilize a "down-down" maneuver to repel down the mountain in order to rescue the victims.

Phoenix Fire Department confirmed that no one was injured during the incident.

Phoenix PD