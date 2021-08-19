Two found dead after ATV washed away by flooding near Camp Creek

Authorities recovered the bodies of a man and woman on Thursday after their ATV was spotted floating in a flooded wash.

MARICOPA COUNTY, Ariz. — Authorities say a man and woman died on Wednesday after their ATV was washed away by a flood near Camp Creek.

According to the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office, witnesses reported seeing an ATV floating and tumbling down a flooded wash area near Camp Creek as rainfall started to come down Wednesday afternoon across the Valley.

Deputies happened to be in this area and attempted to rescue several individuals caught in the floods. MCSO thought everyone had been accounted for until they got a call from an off-road rental company that was missing one of its vehicles.

The company said the ATV was rented out to someone planning to drive it around the Camp Creek area.

On Thursday, deputies returned to Camp Creek and searched for the missing ATV.

They eventually found it buried in sand and debris.

A deceased man and woman were located inside the vehicle. MCSO has not released their identities and the case is still under investigation.