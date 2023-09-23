Two fatalities in Goodyear car crash

One vehicle crashed into a pole Friday night, police say.

GOODYEAR, Ariz. — A car crashed into a pole in Goodyear on Friday night, police said.

The Goodyear Police Department said a car crashed into a pole near Rainbow Valley and Willis roads. Two fatalities were confirmed, police said.

No other information is available, police said.

The identities of the two people were not released.

