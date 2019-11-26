PHOENIX — A 30-year-old man is in custody after he allegedly shot and killed two other men in Phoenix late Monday night, according to police.

Phoenix PD said officers responded to the shooting at an apartment complex near I-17 and Greenway Road just before 9 p.m.

According to police, the suspect shot both victims during an argument. The two victims, a 37-year-old man and a 39-year-old man, were pronounced dead at the scene.

The suspect was found in a nearby apartment and taken into custody, police said.

We will continue to update this story as more information becomes available.

