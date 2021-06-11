Two dead in fiery, single-vehicle crash in Mesa

Police said the vehicle was driving at a high rate of speed when it hit a curb and crashed into a pole.

MESA, Ariz. — Two people have died after a fiery, single-vehicle crash in Mesa early Sunday.

The Mesa Police Department said the vehicle was driving westbound at a high rate of speed on 8th Avenue when it hit a curb on South El Dorado and crashed into a pole near a canal bank.

The vehicle caught on fire due to the collision, police said.

Police found the two people dead inside of the vehicle. Officials have not yet released the identities of the two.

This is a developing story. Stay with 12 News as more information becomes available.

