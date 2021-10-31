x
Valley

Two dead in crash involving motorcycle in west Phoenix

Police believe speed was a factor in a crash that killed a man and a woman near 39th Avenue and Camelback Road.
PHOENIX — A crash involving a motorcycle and a vehicle has left two people dead in west Phoenix Saturday evening, police said. 

Shawn Stokes, 30, who was driving the motorcycle and 46-year-old Diana Fletes, who was in the passenger seat of the vehicle, both were pronounced dead on the scene, officers from the Phoenix Police Department said. 

Officials said the motorcyclist crashed into a vehicle that was occupied by two woman and a teenage girl. 

The crash happened in area of 39th Avenue and Camelback Road around 9:15 p.m.

The other passengers of the vehicle only had minor injuries. 

Police believe that the speed of the motorcycle was a factor in the crash. 

Camelback Road was closed from 39th to 43rd avenues while police investigated the crash. 

