Two dead after crash on US 60 in Mesa

The crash happened early Saturday morning and caused the closures of the eastbound lanes of the major roadway, the Arizona Department of Public Safety said.
Credit: ADOT

MESA, Ariz. — Two people were reported dead at the scene of a four-vehicle collision on US 60 early Saturday morning, the Arizona Department of Public Safety said.

The crash, which closed the east-bound lanes of the major roadway, is under criminal investigation due to impairment possibly being involved, police said.

The eastbound lanes of the roadway were reopened almost seven hours after they were closed due to the crash.

DPS has not yet released the identities of the victims, how many people were involved in the crash, nor the types of vehicles involved in the accident.

This is a developing story. Tune into 12 News for the latest information.

