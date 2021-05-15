Two dead after crash on US 60 in Mesa

MESA, Ariz. — Two people were reported dead at the scene of a four-vehicle collision on US 60 early Saturday morning, the Arizona Department of Public Safety said.
The crash, which closed the east-bound lanes of the major roadway, is under criminal investigation due to impairment possibly being involved, police said.
The eastbound lanes of the roadway were reopened almost seven hours after they were closed due to the crash.
DPS has not yet released the identities of the victims, how many people were involved in the crash, nor the types of vehicles involved in the accident.
