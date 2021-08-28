x
Two children, three adults seriously injured in Phoenix crash

The crash happened at the intersection of 7th Street and Buckeye Road, police said.
PHOENIX — Two young children and three adults have been transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries after a crash in Phoenix on Saturday night. 

According to police, officers and fire personnel responded to the intersection of 7th Street and Buckeye Road around 9 p.m. for a two-car crash. 

The cause of the crash is under investigation. 

This is a developing story. 12 News will update as more information is provided. 

