Two children, three adults seriously injured in Phoenix crash

PHOENIX — Two young children and three adults have been transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries after a crash in Phoenix on Saturday night.
According to police, officers and fire personnel responded to the intersection of 7th Street and Buckeye Road around 9 p.m. for a two-car crash.
The cause of the crash is under investigation.
This is a developing story. 12 News will update as more information is provided.
