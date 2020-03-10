Two children dead, others injured after multi-vehicle collision

The closure on US 93 did not have an estimated time of reopening, according to the Arizona Department of Public Safety.

ARIZONA, USA — Two children are dead after a multiple vehicle collision on US 93, the Arizona Department of Public Safety said Saturday morning.

The children were reportedly riding in a van with five other family members when the van was hit by a pickup truck. The collision happened after the pickup truck crossed the center striped line and struck the lead axle of a semi-trailer in tow by a commercial truck-tractor.

The other five family members were transferred to a local hospital with minor injuries, the department said. The pickup truck driver was transported to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries and the commercial truck driver was not injured.

The driver of the pickup truck is currently under investigation for DUI, according to DPS troopers.

Both directions of US 93 have been closed at milepost 175 north of Wickenburg as officers are investigating the scene in order to determine the cause of the crash, DPS troopers said.

There was not an estimated time of reopening the roadway reported by officers or DPS troopers.

No other information regarding the crash or the identity of those who died has yet been shared by the department.

